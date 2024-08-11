Vor den Olympischen Spielen war sie beim Diamond-League-Sportfest von Paris, wie im Vorjahr, Weltrekord gelaufen auf dieser Distanz: 3:49,04 Minuten. Auch auf der lila Bahn des Olympiastadions, auf der sie auf der letzten Runde das Kommando übernahm, konnte niemand mithalten. Sie siegte in 3:51,29 Minuten, olympischer Rekord. Hinter der Ziellinie blieb sie zunächst mit geschlossenen Augen stehen, dann riss sie die Fäuste in die Luft und forderte das Publikum zum Jubeln auf; die nächstschnellste war die Australierin Jessica Hull (3;52,56) vor der Britin Georgia Bell (3:52,61).

After disappointment comes success: Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates the 5000-meter race. Reuters

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is yet to win gold medals from his third Summer Games, but there is no doubt that the 23-year-old athlete is a force in the middle and long distances. The Olympic champion over 1500 meters in Tokyo won the 5000 meters in Paris – as well as at the World Championships in Eugene 2022 and Budapest 2023.

In the 1500 meter race, he had tried to prevent a sprint by running for three and a half laps at the front, but failed. On Saturday, he held back for the twelve and a half laps. Only when the Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet pulled away on his own did the Norwegian break free from the narrow field and pursue him. With a final lap time of 53.2 seconds, he proved to be outstanding in the final sprint, at least over this distance. He won in 13:13.66 minutes, almost one and a half seconds ahead of the Kenyan Ronald Kwemoi (13:15.04) and the American Grant Fischer 13:15.13.

Being able to deal with disappointment is a big part of sport, he said: “I think many of the greatest athletes have experienced defeats that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Hopefully the reward of achieving goals and creating memories outweighs them.”

Algerian Djamel Sedjati is far from such views. A few minutes before he came third in the 800-meter race on Saturday evening, the sports newspaper “L’Equipe” published the news that police had searched the room of his coach Amar Benida in the Olympic Village. Investigations by the French authorities had led to the runner not being able to be found when the testing agency commissioned by the International Olympic Committee (ITA) wanted to subject him to a doping test in the Olympic Village on Thursday.