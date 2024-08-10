Lauf-Star Jakob Ingebrigtsen hat sich für seine Pleite über 1500 Meter rehabilitiert und in beeindruckender Manier erstmals Olympia-Gold über die 5000 Meter gewonnen. Der 23 Jahre alte Norweger setzte sich nach einer starken Schlussrunde in 13:13,66 Minuten im Stade de France gegen den Kenianer Ronald Kwemoi (13:15,04) durch. Der US- Amerikaner Grant Fisher bringt zwei Medaillen aus Paris mit nach Hause, wie schon über die 10.000 Meter holte er auch über 5000 Meter Bronze (13:15,13).
Als absoluter Topfavorit und Tokio-Olympiasieger war Ingebrigtsen über die 1500 Meter nur als Vierter ins Ziel gekommen, doch diesmal machte es der Weltmeister unter den Augen von Kronprinz Haakon besser – und war auf dem Weg zu seinem insgesamt zweiten Gold nicht zu halten.
French President Emmanuel Macron also cheered in the stands: Hurdler Cyrena Samba-Mayela has redeemed the French athletics fans and won the first medal for the Olympic hosts at the last competition in the Stade France.
The 23-year-old European champion was beaten only by the new Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.33 seconds) after a photo finish. In the end, Samba-Mayela was only one hundredth of a second away from gold in the 100 m. Tokyo Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico took bronze this time (12.36).
Nine days after his 20th birthday, Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi has become the youngest Olympic champion in history over 800 metres. The vice world champion put in an absolutely world-class performance in the Stade de France, beating Marco Arop in 1:41.19 minutes; the Canadian was only a hundredth of a second slower than Wanyonyi. Last year at the World Championships in Budapest, Arop finished ahead of his rival from Kenya and became world champion. But this time Wanyonyi was unbeatable; with his time he is now the third fastest 800 m runner in history. Algerian Djamel Sedjati took bronze in 1:41.50 minutes.
The French fans had hoped for a coup by European champion Gabriel Tual, even President Emmanuel Macron came to the stadium to watch the 26-year-old race – but in the end Tual only managed sixth place.
After the race, it became known that there was apparently a suspicion of doping against bronze medalist Sedjati and his coach Amar Benida. In any case, anti-doping gendarmes carried out searches in the Olympic Village on Thursday. The AFP news agency learned this from investigators, thereby confirming a report by L’Equipe.
#Athletics #Olympics #athletics #medal #France
Leave a Reply