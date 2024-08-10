Als absoluter Topfavorit und Tokio-Olympiasieger war Ingebrigtsen über die 1500 Meter nur als Vierter ins Ziel gekommen, doch diesmal machte es der Weltmeister unter den Augen von Kronprinz Haakon besser – und war auf dem Weg zu seinem insgesamt zweiten Gold nicht zu halten.

Finally a success for France: Cyrena Samba-Mayela wins silver in the 100-meter hurdles. EPA

French President Emmanuel Macron also cheered in the stands: Hurdler Cyrena Samba-Mayela has redeemed the French athletics fans and won the first medal for the Olympic hosts at the last competition in the Stade France.

The 23-year-old European champion was beaten only by the new Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.33 seconds) after a photo finish. In the end, Samba-Mayela was only one hundredth of a second away from gold in the 100 m. Tokyo Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico took bronze this time (12.36).

Close decision: Emmanuel Wanyonyi narrowly beats Marco Arop and wins gold. Reuters

Nine days after his 20th birthday, Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi has become the youngest Olympic champion in history over 800 metres. The vice world champion put in an absolutely world-class performance in the Stade de France, beating Marco Arop in 1:41.19 minutes; the Canadian was only a hundredth of a second slower than Wanyonyi. Last year at the World Championships in Budapest, Arop finished ahead of his rival from Kenya and became world champion. But this time Wanyonyi was unbeatable; with his time he is now the third fastest 800 m runner in history. Algerian Djamel Sedjati took bronze in 1:41.50 minutes.

The French fans had hoped for a coup by European champion Gabriel Tual, even President Emmanuel Macron came to the stadium to watch the 26-year-old race – but in the end Tual only managed sixth place.