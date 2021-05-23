Athletics Arttu Vattulainen ran the marathon in the best Finnish time in 13 years – in his first race

Vattulainen ran in Austria under 2.14.

Arttu Vattulainen made the best Finnish runner marathon in 13 years on Sunday in Fürstenfeld, Austria. Vattulainen was fourth in the rain-raced competition on 2.13.29. The Canadian won the competition Cameron Levins on time 2.10.14.

European Championship winner Janne Holménin Since the end of 2008, no Finn has run a marathon better than 2.16.35.

For Vattulainen, the competition was the first marathon of his career. He ran the half marathon in Dresden in March on November 1st.

“This left a really positive taste. I knew I was in good shape, and the trainings have gone really well since Dresden, ”Vattulainen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

According to the motorway, the marathon, named S7, was run in southeastern Austria near the town of Fürstenfeld. The race covered a 5.8-kilometer base run on a new highway that has not been opened to traffic.