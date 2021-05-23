Sunday, May 23, 2021
Athletics Arttu Vattulainen ran the marathon in the best Finnish time in 13 years – in his first race

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0

Vattulainen ran in Austria under 2.14.

Arttu Vattulainen made the best Finnish runner marathon in 13 years on Sunday in Fürstenfeld, Austria. Vattulainen was fourth in the rain-raced competition on 2.13.29. The Canadian won the competition Cameron Levins on time 2.10.14.

European Championship winner Janne Holménin Since the end of 2008, no Finn has run a marathon better than 2.16.35.

For Vattulainen, the competition was the first marathon of his career. He ran the half marathon in Dresden in March on November 1st.

“This left a really positive taste. I knew I was in good shape, and the trainings have gone really well since Dresden, ”Vattulainen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

According to the motorway, the marathon, named S7, was run in southeastern Austria near the town of Fürstenfeld. The race covered a 5.8-kilometer base run on a new highway that has not been opened to traffic.

