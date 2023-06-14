Athletics | Artificial intelligence acts as a commentator in the team championships in athletics

Artificial intelligence borrows the voice of a well-known athletics commentator at the Games.

Will replace artificial intelligence expert sports commentators in the future? Not necessarily completely, but artificial intelligence might help in content production.

In the European Athletics Team Championships, artificial intelligence will handle part of the commentator’s duties, the European Broadcasting Union EBU said on Tuesday.

During the Games, artificial intelligence uses a British expert commentator and former track and field athlete Hannah England cloned voice and translates it into the voice of real-time monitoring of the games.

England happily agreed to the project.

“I am excited to be working with the European Athletics Federation and the EBU to explore opportunities to produce even more content for fans,” England said in an EBU press release.

Team Championships the competition will take place from the 20th to the 25th June in Chorzow, Poland.

“This sound invention gives the sport of Eurovision and the European Athletics Federation the opportunity to test the latest artificial intelligence technology and show how it can be used effectively under controlled conditions to give people more choice in how they watch their favorite sport,” the EBU press release said.