Athletics | Armand Duplantis set a new world record

Athletics|Duplantis’ results are superior compared to other track and field athletes.

Pole vault superstar Armand Duplantis has set a new world record, even though the man has not competed since the Paris Olympics. Among other things, a Swede tells about it Aftonbladet.

In Paris, the Swedish star took Olympic gold with a new ME result of 625. The new world record is the result of that jump.

According to Aftonbladet, Duplantis has actually set a new world record of the International Association of Athletics Federations WA in the world ranking.

Duplantis is number one in the ranking with a record score of 1,617. The previous record of 1,612 was also held by Duplantis from 2022.

WA introduced a new ranking system in 2019 and no one else has ever broken the 1,600 mark.

Currently, the second in the men’s statistics is a Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsenwho celebrated the 5,000m Olympic gold in Paris. Ingebrigtsen’s points are 1,529. The superiority of Duplantis is indicated by the fact that his difference to Ingebrigtsen is bigger than from the Norwegian to the 30th ranked New Zealander to Hamish Kerr.

Kenya tops the women’s ranking Beatrice Chebetwho won gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in Paris. Chebet has 1,534 ranking points.

Correction at 21:07: Hamish Kerr is from New Zealand, not Britain.