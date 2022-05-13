Saturday, May 14, 2022
Athletics Armand Duplantis ’race crashed into the winds of Doha

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
Topi Raitanen is scheduled to open his season later today in the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles.

Dohan The organizers of the Diamond League competition announced on Friday that the men’s pole vault has been canceled due to a strong wind. Among other things, the Swedish star Armand Duplantisin was due to jump into his outdoor season today in Doha.

Swedish Broadcasting Corporation According to SVT the competition is scheduled to be held indoors on Saturday.

“It would have been foolish to jump today,” Duplantis ’agent said Daniel Wessfeldt said to SVT and described the strong crosswind as a “half-hurricane”.

Topi Raitasen is scheduled to open later today in the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles. The Doha event is the first Diamond League race of the season.

