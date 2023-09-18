Athletics | Armand Duplantis pushes ME one centimeter at a time: “My limit is very high”

Duplantis set a world record in Eugene for the second time. He crossed the height of 621 for the first time at last year’s World Championships.

Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis jumped a world record in the Eugene Diamond League on Sunday. With a result of 623 Duplantis improved his previous record by a centimeter. The ME was the Swede’s seventh since he got it to his name.

Duplantis pushes the record forward one centimeter at a time, but believes that the limit is not yet reached.

“My limit is very high. I hope to continue to jump well and jump higher than today, but now all I can think about is enjoying the moment and what I just did. I’m just trying to jump high myself”, Duplantis said the European Athletics Federation according to the website.

Duplantis is an exceptional athlete because time and time again the thing more interesting than the record set after the ME jumps is what he still has the courage to do. There is a reason for that: the jumper has seen numerous jumps in which there has been plenty of air between the high bar and Duplantis.

Also Duplantis set the world record at a height of 621 in Eugene, when the same stadium was used to compete in the World Championships last year. According to Aftonbladet at that time there was 14.9 centimeters in height between the bar and the jumper. Even in the depth direction, there was a difference of ten centimeters.

Coach Dad Greg Duplantis presented the view at that time that Armand Duplantis would have been able to jump 630 already at that stage of his career if necessary. He considered it possible to exceed the height of 640. There is a distance of 17 centimeters from the recent world record.

In the Diamond League final, the field sports were closely contested. There were only six competitors in the field sports. Duplantis was satisfied with that. It took less time to wait.

“The race is much shorter, so it’s easier to stay fresh for the ME height. For me, the concept of the final is really nice in terms of trying and in this case breaking ME.”

for Aftonbladet Duplantis tells an interesting detail for ME companies. The star has new 525-centimeter fins waiting.

In connection with the Monaco Diamond League in July Aftonbladet reported, that the fins have five centimeters more length than the tools currently in use. The reason for getting new fenders Greg Duplantis said that it is not possible to add more stiffness to the current measurement.

The use of fins would have been possible already in Monaco, but in the end Armand Duplantis competed the whole season with his old familiar fins.