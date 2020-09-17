Upgrade
Athletics Armand Duplantis made the toughest outdoor track result ever, Sergei Bubka’s “eternal” record exceeded by a cent

September 17, 2020
Duplantis surpassed Bubka’s record by a cent, making a score of 615.

Pole vault the biggest star, the Swedish-American Armand Duplantis broke up on Thursday night in the Rome Diamond League competition Sergei Bubkan A 26-year-old outdoor track record.

The 20-year-old Duplantis surpassed Bubka’s record by a cent, making a score of 615. The pole vault world record is also in Duplantis ’name: 618 he has jumped in the hall.

Duplantis has been chasing result 615 throughout the late summer and now it has finally succeeded.

