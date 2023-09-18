Athletics | Armand Duplantis jumped a new ME in the Diamond League

Swedish superstar Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault world record.

Swedish Armand Duplantis shouted the crowd at the Diamond League Finals at the USA track and field mecca in Eugene.

23-year-old Duplantis set a new pole vault world record of 6:23.

The previous record was also in his name. Duplantis jumped 6:22 in the indoor competition in France in February.

Nicknamed Mondo, Duplantis is the reigning Olympic champion and world champion.