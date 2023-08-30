Athletics | Armand Duplantis can heave a sigh of relief – good news from magnetic images

Magnetic images of the pole vault star showed no fractures.

Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis23, got good news about his MRIs, reports Aftonbladet.

No fractures were found in the Swede’s back.

Duplantis will be able to continue preparing for the weekend’s Finland-Sweden international match as normal.

“Mondo’s” father Greg Duplantis would not have wanted his son to jump again after the world championship was decided in Budapest with a result of 610. However, Armand tried three times for a new world record height of 623.

“He didn’t listen to me,” said the father.

Greg Duplantis followed his son’s moves in Budapest.

Father was afraid of her son’s fitness after the world championships.

The Swedish Athletics Federation’s checkered flag Tommy Eriksson examined the pole vaulter’s back before he left for home from Budapest.

“Everything was fine in the pictures. He will jump in Zurich on Thursday. If nothing unexpected happens, he will continue with it until the international match in Stockholm”, the father revealed.

Duplantis was last seen in the Finland-Sweden international match in 2019. At that time, he set the Stockholm stadium record by jumping the result 600.