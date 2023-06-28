Athletics | Armand Duplantis broke the season’s top result in the pole vault

Duplantis has jumped over six meters 63 times.

Swedish the biggest athletics star Armand Duplantis on Tuesday improved the world season’s top score to 612 in the men’s pole vault competition in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The previous record score of 611 was also made by a Swede.

Duplantis started the race slow by dropping 590. He exceeded the height with his second and then flew well over six meters.

The improvement of a cent to the top result of the season came with the first attempt. The time was the 63rd in the Swede’s career when he exceeds six meters. This season, only three athletes in the world have exceeded 600.

Improving the top result of the season was a centimeter, when the height of 617 was no longer exceeded. Duplantis is the ME man with a score of 622.