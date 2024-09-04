Athletics | Armand Duplantis beat Karsten Warholm in a clash of superstars

Athletics|Pole vault star Armand Duplantis set a terrific time in the 100 meters.

4.9. 23:46

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis24, showed off his dazzling speed in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Aftonbladet newspaper says that the Swedish star Duplantis ran the hundred meters in an excellent time of 10.37.

“I’m really happy,” Duplantis said.

In the challenge race, Duplantis defeated the star of the 400m hurdles, the Norwegian Karsten Warholm. According to Aftonbladet, 10.47 were recorded for Warholm’s time per hundred.

“He started really hard right from the start, Warholm, 28,” praised Duplantia.

Armand Duplantis (right) beat Karsten Warholm.

As a loser, Warholm will have to keep Duplantis’ racing outfit on Thursday in the Diamond League competition in Zurich.

Aftonbladet according to Duplantis’ time of 10.37 is Sweden’s third best this year in men’s 100 meters. According to statistics published by Aftonbladet, Sweden’s best time in the men’s 100 meters is this year by Henrik Larsson ran 10.08.

Duplantis, the pole vault world record holder, is said to have run 100 meters in 10.57 in his high school days.