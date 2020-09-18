Athletics Armand Duplantis’ annealing in Sweden has already reached a confusing level: “Superior, never before, the hottest in the world”

As with just one mouth, just about every Swedish media states that Duplantis is now the best pole vaulter ever.

Pole jumper Armand Duplantisin the all-time best outdoor track result of 615, which jumped on Thursday night, got the Swedish media somewhat confused. The Swedish-American Duplantis had been chasing throughout late summer Sergeri Bubkan A 26-year-old record, 614, and in the Rome Diamond League races, it finally broke.

As with just one mouth, just about every Swedish media states that Duplantis is now the best pole vaulter ever. In the name of Duplantis, the world record for the pole vault 618 has been set in the hall and now also the best result on the outdoor tracks.

“Now he’s a better pole jumper than anyone, at all times and in every way,” he glowed Dagens Nyheter, although Duplantis ’biggest value successes to date are European Championship gold in 2018 and World Championship silver in 2019.

Dagens Nyheterin Johan Esk put even more rounds in his comment: “Bolt [Usain Bolt, 100 ja 200 metrin ME-mies] stopped and Duplantis became the best athlete. ”

Also Aftonbladetin Mats Wennerholm takes Bolt as a point of reference and names the Duplantis as superior.

“I understand the comparison especially now that the pressured World Athletics (WU) needs a savior. Former WU President Lamine Diack has just been sent to prison for two years for bribery and the silence of the Russian doping scandal, ”Wennerholm writes.

Expressen Ludvig Holmberg does not lag behind his colleagues in annealing:

“We have never seen such a combination of speed, technology and mental strength in pole vaulting before. And that’s why he jumps higher than anyone ever before. ”

On top of all that, Holmberg had previously gone on to say that the Duplantis will hardly exceed 615 outdoors this year.

“I was completely wrong and I apologize for my miserable analysis.”

Now, Holmberg notes that since Duplantis is only 20 years old, he can still improve a lot in the years to come.

”630? I’m not really saying he wouldn’t do it. ”

Svenska Dagbladetin Anders Lindblad sums up his comment on the sentence: “The name of the world’s hottest athlete is Armand Duplantis.”