Athletics | Antti Sainiota is judged because of his height and religion: “It’s been said to my face”

Antti Sainio is Finland’s best in his sport. The runner’s potential has been doubted due to injury, height, diabetes, and achievements made at a young age. After winning the Kaleva competitions, Sainio presented the Bible to the TV cameras, which has helped in overcoming difficulties and building self-confidence.

Three years ago, the doctor told the 16-year-old To Antti Sainio, that continuing the career will be very difficult. A precursor of a stress fracture and a structural defect had been found in the lower back, which would never heal completely.

“That’s when I started to pray and believe in God more,” says Sainio.

“I thought why not give it a try. I just crossed my arms and prayed that this would get better. And so it happened.”

Fast forward to 2024.

19-year-old Sainio improves the 400-meter hurdles Finnish record for under-20s to 49.91 and a few weeks later wins the adult Finnish championship at the Kaleva Games.

Sainio showed off his victory with a bible in his hand.

“It became quite a big deal,” says Sainio.

The champion’s capture has been talked about on social media. Sainio says that he has been hit on the neck, especially by older Finnish men.

“I don’t take it personally, but I think it’s pretty funny that middle-aged people are trying to bombard a 19-year-old kid.”

“Pretty ridiculous if there’s nothing else to do.”

The scandal that arose from the Kaleva Games is not the only time a runner has received criticism.

“If you do good results when you’re young, then someone says you can’t improve anymore.”

The young promise has also heard that the 172-centimeter runner is not tall enough to be a swimmer. In addition, it has been doubted how a diabetic can be a top athlete.

“It’s been said right to your face,” says Sainio.

“In my opinion, Finland should change quite a lot. Nobody can move forward if everything is negative around you.”

Antti Sainio keeps hearing that he is too short to be a hurdler. In the photo, the new Finnish champion is congratulated by his 20 centimeter taller teammate Jaakko Linnus.

From the negative despite the feedback, Sainio exudes self-confidence that is atypical for a Finn. His mother Maarit Palmroosin the athlete he coached says that he always believed in himself.

“It’s taboo in Finland if you dare to say something confidently,” says Sainio.

According to Sainio, who does sports for himself, in the end it doesn’t matter whether he achieves a medal despite his words or not. He sets out to win every race he enters.

“It doesn’t matter who is standing there on the line. Although Warholm,” he says.

Religion has contributed to building the young man’s self-confidence. Sainio states that religiosity is a hushed up topic in Finland, even though it is shown abroad as a commonplace.

“I believe that many people still pray. You don’t have to be a believer to pray.”

Sainio has noticed a change in a more open direction among young people. He says that he can talk about religion freely in his circle of friends.

“Yes, it’s a very personal and important thing for me,” he says.

“I don’t want to force it on anyone. I’m a pretty laid-back guy when it comes to that.”

Relaxed The Nokia native will start his fourth year of study at Sammon Central High School in Tampere in the fall. Sainiota, who lives with her trainer mother, is interested in business studies in the future.

However, he is in no hurry with his career plans outside of sports.

“If the sport is going, then let’s get ahead of it.”

Sainio and teammate Jere Haapalainen at the home games in Tampere SM halls in February.

Sainio won his first overall Finnish championship in the 300-meter hurdles.

At least in recent years, the sport has moved on and the pace has only accelerated.

Sainio ran the men’s 91.4-centimeter hurdles for the first time in 2022. At that time, he beat the 17-year-old SE with 52.03.

The following year in Jerusalem, the record was improved to 50.19 thanks to the youth European Championship silver. This year, Sainio has already beaten the 19-year-olds’ SE readings of 49.91, and the main races of the season haven’t even been held yet.

Sainio said After the Kaleva Games, he will run as hard as he needs to in order to win a medal at the Junior World Championships this year.

The Under-20 World Cup will be held in Peru at the end of August. Last year, a runner from Tampere’s Pyrinnö took silver from the European Championships in the same age group, completing the double victory of his teammate Jere Haapalainen with.

Historic the double win was close to not happening. Finnish athletics lost a talented champion runner to football.

“I meant to quit athletics, but then it turned around so that I decided to continue athletics and quit soccer.”

The athletically gifted Antti Sainio also played basketball and football as a child, in addition to athletics.

Antti Sainio has been honing his fencing technique in training with his coach mother Maarit Palmroos.

Sainio says that his speed and endurance are suitable for the 400-meter hurdles. Because he is a little shorter than the average runner, he has honed his fence technique to perfection.

“I’ve had to work a lot for it.”

From a Finn Sainio would like more kindness from the sports community.

When he was diagnosed with a back injury, it was suggested to him that he should stop running altogether. Sainio says that he has heard that other athletes have received similar comments.

“If someone has bad seasons, you should think about what to say to the athlete. You can never know what’s in the background,” Sainio reminds.