Athletics | Antti Sainio’s top start at the Junior World Championships – he took first place in the qualifiers

Antti Sainion the junior world championships in athletics started with a storm warning when he set the fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles qualifiers. Sainio, representing Tampere Pyrintö, clocked 51.19 in Lima, Peru and earned a place in the semi-finals.

“I didn’t even run at full speed in the beginning,” Sainio, who slowed down in the last meters, said in the press release.

Mila Heikkonen and Essi Niskala reached the women’s semifinals of the same distance.

Heikkonen was the fastest in the third heat with a time of 58.68 and earned a direct place in the semi-finals. Niskala was fourth in the first heat, but her time of 58.90 was enough for a place in the semi-finals. The three fastest in each heat got a direct semi-final place, and the six fastest times made it to the semi-finals.

In women’s javelin Rebecca Nelimarkka threw a place in the final with a result of 51.49 meters. Cecilia Osterberg qualified.