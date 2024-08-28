Wednesday, August 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Antti Sainio’s top start at the Junior World Championships – he took first place in the qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Antti Sainio’s top start at the Junior World Championships – he took first place in the qualifiers
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mila Heikkonen and Essi Niskala reached the women’s semi-finals in the 400-meter hurdles.

Antti Sainion the junior world championships in athletics started with a storm warning when he set the fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles qualifiers. Sainio, representing Tampere Pyrintö, clocked 51.19 in Lima, Peru and earned a place in the semi-finals.

“I didn’t even run at full speed in the beginning,” Sainio, who slowed down in the last meters, said in the press release.

Mila Heikkonen and Essi Niskala reached the women’s semifinals of the same distance.

Heikkonen was the fastest in the third heat with a time of 58.68 and earned a direct place in the semi-finals. Niskala was fourth in the first heat, but her time of 58.90 was enough for a place in the semi-finals. The three fastest in each heat got a direct semi-final place, and the six fastest times made it to the semi-finals.

In women’s javelin Rebecca Nelimarkka threw a place in the final with a result of 51.49 meters. Cecilia Osterberg qualified.

#Athletics #Antti #Sainios #top #start #Junior #World #Championships #place #qualifiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
France | AFP source: The Telegram billionaire is also suspected of abusing his child

France | AFP source: The Telegram billionaire is also suspected of abusing his child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]