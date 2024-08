Athletics|Sainio completed the 400 meter distance in 49.61.

Antti Sainio has won bronze in the 400-meter hurdles at the U20 World Championships in Athletics in Lima, Peru.

Sainio, representing Tampere’s Pyrintö, clocked 49.61 for the distance.

The Czech ran in second place with a time of 49.30 Michal Rada. The American finished first Vance Nilsson with a time of 49.26.

