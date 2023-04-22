Athletics | Antti Pihlakoski continues on the board of the European Athletics Federation

Pihlakoski starts his fifth four-year term on EA’s board.

European The board of the athletics association (EA) will also see Finnish colors in the future, when Antti Pihlakoski was elected to a position of trust for his fifth four-year term.

“It’s great to be trusted to work for European athletics as well. EA and European athletics have been doing well lately. The European Championships in Munich were a great success and EA’s finances are in good shape,” commented Pihlakoski in the press release of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

“The next big competitions are the under-23 European Championships in Espoo in July, where many medalists from the World Championships in Eugene and Munich will participate.”

Pihlakoski, 61, is a long-time sports activist who has held numerous positions of trust in the International Athletics Federation (WA) in addition to the European Athletics Federation.

Pihlakoski also served as chairman of the Finnish Sports Association from 2006 to 2012 and as CEO from 1992 to 2002.

Athletics history was made at the congress of the European umbrella organization in Belgrade on Saturday, as EA had two women as vice presidents for the first time.

A Bulgarian will continue as chairman Dobromir Karamarinov. They will continue as vice-presidents Cherry Alexander from Britain, Jean Gracia From France and Karin Grute Movin from Sweden.

EA currently requires in its rules that two men and two women must be elected to the positions of chairman and vice-chairmen. The board must have at least five men and five women.

Saturday’s personal selections are valid for the four-year period 2023–2027.