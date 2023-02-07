Even though the hall period has passed, Aturi has turned his eyes towards summer.

A fencer Annimari Kortene health condition made headlines on Monday when he posted a picture of a hospital bed in his Instagram story. In the shot, Kortte had an oxygen mustache and a cannula in his hand.

The 100-meter hurdles SE woman had applied for a check-up due to bad stomach symptoms a few weeks ago.

The cause of the symptoms turned out to be two cases of food poisoning within a couple of weeks, which have now been fully investigated.

Korte, 34, says that he is currently healthy – except for a small flu that started already last Thursday.

On Sunday, however, the doctor gave him a competition permit and Korte achieved his new record of 8.03 in 60 meters in Helsinki, which is also the competition limit for the European Championships in Istanbul in March.

Even though the race spot was released, Korte still can’t say whether he will be seen on the EC circuit.

“Now let’s go one race at a time. We are still thinking about whether it is worth going there or starting to train for the outdoor season. The 100m hurdles is my main distance though, and it’s so different from the 60m.”

Decisions don’t have to do it yet. At the moment, Korte wants to focus on getting back to the taste of training after being sick and getting less than one competition where he could measure his full fitness.

“I haven’t been able to train much since the competition season started. Surely that and those illnesses have affected the results.”

At the beginning of January, Korte described his health as better than it had been in years. Although the last month has been overshadowed by food poisoning and the flu, Aturi is not worried about the situation.

“Little things,” he acknowledges in a cheerful tone and continues:

“Clearly progress has been made, and in training I run at record speed all the time.”

Horsetail has already turned his eyes towards the summer and the 100 meter fences on his main trip. He regards hall competitions mainly as exercises.

“That’s why I’ve run a little extra stuff in all the races.”

On Sunday, Korte tested her speed in the 200-meter straight, which resulted in a woman’s new record time of 24.61.

“It was fun and it bodes well for the summer that the speed endurance is in such good shape. Side sports like that are fun to try.”

Annimari Korte in summer 2021.

Horsetail looking forward to summer also because the racing sisters Reetta Hurske and Lotta Harala are in great condition. Both have set new 60-meter fence records in the reign.

“It’s really great. Hurdling was a really watched sport, when everyone ran outside for good times.”

“It’s been a couple of less fortunate years now, during which many probably already thought that women’s paddlers are the snow of last winter. If we can still get it Nooralotta Neziri get in shape for the summer, and there will certainly be interesting competitions.”

Korte, however, has not taken the pressure of her racing sisters on herself, but says that she is still focused on her own work.

“I’ve always said that my biggest goal is to see what I can do as a hurdler. The results of others do not affect that in any way.”

Next summer, Kortte has only one clear goal: to break her own Finnish record of 12.72.