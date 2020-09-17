Athletics Annimari Korte ran the weakest time of the season in the Rome Diamond League: “One or two fences run periodically”

The card time of 13.34 was the weakest of his season.

Finland the number one star in the sprint hurdles Annimari Korte returned on Thursday from the race break to the Rome Diamond League’s 100-meter hurdles. The result was the last or ninth place.

The card time of 13.34 was the weakest of his season. Korte missed a match in Sweden earlier this month due to a thigh injury.

“One or two fences run periodically. It’s not nice to decide through this, ”Korte said in an interview with C More.

However, Korte stressed that the season as a whole has been good.

The competition was won by the Netherlands Nadine Visser with a time of 12.72. In less than 13 seconds, Italy also ran Luminosa Bogliolo (12.83) and the United States Peyton Chadwick (12.89).

The best quote for the card this season is 12.76. His Finnish record last year is 12.72.