Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Annimari Korte ran the weakest time of the season in the Rome Diamond League: “One or two fences run periodically”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 17, 2020
in World
0

The card time of 13.34 was the weakest of his season.

Finland the number one star in the sprint hurdles Annimari Korte returned on Thursday from the race break to the Rome Diamond League’s 100-meter hurdles. The result was the last or ninth place.

The card time of 13.34 was the weakest of his season. Korte missed a match in Sweden earlier this month due to a thigh injury.

“One or two fences run periodically. It’s not nice to decide through this, ”Korte said in an interview with C More.

However, Korte stressed that the season as a whole has been good.

The competition was won by the Netherlands Nadine Visser with a time of 12.72. In less than 13 seconds, Italy also ran Luminosa Bogliolo (12.83) and the United States Peyton Chadwick (12.89).

The best quote for the card this season is 12.76. His Finnish record last year is 12.72.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The rough road to the covid vaccine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In