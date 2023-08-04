Athletics | Annimari Korte is annoyed by the ranking system of the World Championships: “It doesn’t make sense”

Annimari Korte criticized the ranking system of the World Cup on her Instagram account.

A fencer Annimari Korte35, strongly criticized the World Athletics Championships ranking system.

Korte failed to claim a place at the World Championships in Budapest. Kortte’s best result of the season is 12.83, and the qualifying limit for women’s fast fences this year was 12.78. Korte was therefore five tenths short of the qualifying mark and a guaranteed place in the race.

About half of the places in the World Cup are allocated based on the results. The rest of the places go according to the rankings. This irritated Koretta, who criticized the system on his Instagram account.

Ranking order is formed in most of the sports from the point average of the top five races. Korte says his average is 12.89.

“There are athletes ahead of me in the ranking, whose own record is 13.09 and the season’s best is 13.0 seconds. It makes no sense. Placement points are given way too much value,” Korte assesses.

In Kortte’s opinion, the purpose of the ranking will not be fulfilled if competitors who ran better are eliminated from the competition.

“I’m ranked 25th in the world, so there are at least 15 athletes who have run slower than me this year.”

Finland is represented in the women’s high hurdles Lotta Harala and Reetta Hurske.

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from 19 to 27 August.