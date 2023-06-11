Athletics | Annimari Korte completed a top run – the miraculous healing the doctor said came true

Annimari Kortte had a real unlucky day on Thursday. Even the doctors and radiographers were amazed. On Sunday, Kortte’s run went well in Espoo.

11.6. 19:37

Annimari Kortetta smiled on Sunday at Espoo’s Leppävaara sports stadium.

The time of 12.83 he ran in the heat was a top performance considering how difficult the week was behind him.

“The doctor said on Thursday that I need a miracle recovery to even be able to compete on Sunday,” Korte said after the race.

Kortte’s, 35, ankle, which he injured on Thursday during training, required a miracle recovery.

Korte twisted his ankle on the descent of the jump. Doctor, Orthopedist Ilkka Räsänen thought at the time that there was no way the leg would be in running condition on Sunday.

“It’s a slight ligament injury. I thought that Sunday would come too quickly,” he said in the stands of the Leppävaara stadium.

“The ankle injuries have been repeated, so it couldn’t get any worse. When the ligaments have been stretched before, they give surprisingly much,” explained Räsänen.

Korte ran in Espoo with his ankle heavily taped. After the final run, he headed straight to Räsänen’s pack to have his ankle examined. There was no new bad news at all.

In the final, Korte missed five hundredths of the time of his heat run. His ankle was getting tired.

“The tape helped in the first run. In the second, it felt like the effort wasn’t so sharp anymore. It was a surprise that I was even able to run today.”

Korte said that he will continue to run with his ankle taped.

Aturitähten the week until Sunday was really dark. On Wednesday, at the Jyväskylä gp races, he injured his hand after bumping into the fence during the warm-up. Now he revealed that he had torn a tendon in his wrist.

Especially Thursday was a really unlucky day for Korttee. In the morning, the quick-witted Ilkka Räsänen went to the doctor’s office because of his wrist. X-rays and magnetic resonance images were taken of the hand.

“After that, I went to the weight room to train while waiting for Ilkka to call about the results of the MRI scan.”

At the boxing gym, Korttee had the above-mentioned unfortunate accident, in which his ankle suffered a lot.

“I then sent Ilka a video of my ankle that this time something like this happened,” says Korte.

Doctor Räsänen says that he was completely puzzled after clicking on the video.

“When I saw that video, I thought that this isn’t even real,” says Räsänen.

Kortte’s career has had enough setbacks and injuries, which Räsänen has been taking care of for years.

“Ilkka has taken care of me since I was 18 years old. He has said that I am probably the most magnetized person in Finland,” Korte said.

“After all, quite a lot of those pictures were taken along the way,” says Räsänen.

“This week’s accidents were completely pointless, but I’ve always been like this. Somehow those accidents just happen,” Korte updated.

Räsänen found one possible explanation for Kortte’s injuries.

“He has such a fast and explosive muscle type. To some extent, it exposes you to accidents.”

Horsetail said the pain from Wednesday’s ankle injury was more intense than any previous injury he had experienced.

“At the time of the incident, the pain was much worse than any surgical pain or broken bone,” he says.

After a difficult week, Korte left the Leppävaara stadium with a positive attitude.

“On Friday, I thought I wouldn’t be able to run for several weeks. I was expecting a tougher time here, but I have to give myself some grace. Even a couple of nights’ sleep was completely missed.”