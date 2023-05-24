Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Athletics | Annimari Korte at top speed, ran two stone-hard times

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Annimari Korte opened her season with a top run in Jyväskylä.

in Jyväskylä the athletics Harju cup was contested on Tuesday.

The most anticipated race of the day was the women’s 100-meter hurdles, where the starting line included, among others Annimari Korte and Nooralotta Neziri.

Both top runners have suffered from nasty ailments in recent years.

In the opening round, Korte showed that he is in a fierce attack right at the beginning of the summer season. He swept the start in first place with a great time of 12.90. Neziri finished second with a time of 13.15.

In the final race, which was run a little later, the women did even better. Korte timed 12.88 and Neziri finished in 13.04.

Kortte’s SE time in 2019 is 12.72. Last summer, both of his hind thighs were operated on, so considering the starting points, the opening result of the season is great.

Last season, Kortte’s best quotation was 13.10.

Neziri’s time is also promising, as the runner suffered from bad injuries and had to miss almost all of last season. Last season’s best time was 13:23.

Tags:
