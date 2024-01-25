Athletics | Annimari Korte accuses the ministry of age discrimination – the grant dispute is getting longer

The career of shortstop Annimari Kortte may already be over when the court gives its decision.

Summer sports athlete scholarships are usually awarded at the beginning of February, so the next support decisions are eagerly awaited.

A year ago, there was quite a stir about the grants awarded by the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM). Among other things Viivi Lehikoinen and Annimari Korte felt that they had suffered injustice in the distribution of money.

Hurdle runner Korte was heartbroken a year ago when the Ministry of Education and Culture left him without an athlete grant for 2024.

He first prepared a rectification claim on the subject and has since taken the matter to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Administrative court processing times are long due to the backlog of cases. A decision on the matter may be made in the summer of 2024. If the decision drags on until the fall of 2024, then Kortte's sports career is already over. Aituri has announced that he will move into coaching after the coming season.

Administration-according to the documents submitted to the court, Korte and the ministry have alternately given their statements to the court.

In them, the parties are tightly entrenched in their own strongholds. According to the ministry, Korte “has not consolidated its level in the top 16 in international value competitions or other similar international competitions as required by the application criteria during the two previous competition seasons, but the performance development has been declining”.

In Kortte's opinion, he was at the level required by the criteria in the 2021 season, when he ran 12.91 in the 100-meter hurdles. Aituri's 2022 season was canceled due to illness. In early summer, Korte ran a time of 13.10, while his record is 12.72 from 2019.

According to the ministry, an athlete does not receive special treatment if his performance level has decreased due to injury or illness.

“For the period of the two years in question (2021–2022), the applicant has not had the opportunity to present results that meet the 10,000 euro grant criteria,” OKM reasoned.

Annimari Korte participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021, but missed the heats.

In his rebuttal Korte compares his own level of performance with a few sportsmen who have received support. His fierce rival Reetta Hurske received a grant of 10,000 euros a year ago. According to Kortte's calculations, his statistical time and rank in the previous two seasons were at the same level as Hurskee's.

“Hurske was not ahead in the evaluation period. I won three out of four races against Hurske in two years and I placed better in the Olympics,” Korte writes in his reasoning.

In his opinion, OKM has not followed the principle of equality.

“ My age is the reason why I am not seen as a point athlete of the future.

Korte also compares his own level of results to another speedster Elmo Lakka and to the 7-player to Maria Huntingtonto whom the ministry handed out a subsidy amount of ten tons.

“Their results or competition success have not been better than mine,” Korte compares.

And not the comparison ends here, because Korte rolls out more reference material. If the results of all scholarship applicants had been evaluated using the same criteria, Korte would have been at least on the same level as a pole vaulter Elina Lampelaa high jumper Ella Junnila and a javelin thrower Toni Keränen.

The trio in question received grants of 10,000 euros from the ministry.

As a result, Korte ends up with the fact that he was left without government support because of his old age. The runner was 34 years old at the time.

“Since my results and rankings are no different from other recipients of a 10,000-euro grant, it seems that my age is the reason why I am not seen as a point-scoring athlete of the future,” Korte writes in his complaint and specifies in the end:

“This is age discrimination.”

According to the ministry, the claim is not true.

Horsetail told the reasons why he started the long process in Urheilulehti last year.

“I didn't get any justification for the decision, even though I asked,” Korte said in Urheilulehti.

The answer from the ministry did not satisfy the HIFK runner, and he filed a rectification claim.

“I got very vague reasons for that, and they weren't even true,” Korte said at UL.

According to Kortte, the statistical rankings used by the ministry were wrong.

“Either the ministry is not familiar with the matter, or there is no expertise,” said Aituri.