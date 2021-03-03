Athletics Anni Siirtola is a bouncy miracle of the hurdles, who strives almost upwards in length: “It’s a tough result for such a small person”

Anni Siirtola strives a few steps up 130 cents. The former scaffolding gymnast did not find his sport until he was 15 years old. Over the weekend, he will compete in the adult championships for the first time.

Bounce. That’s the Helsinki fencer Anni Siirtola really is.

The colony has struggled a few steps to a height of 130 cents. That’s a staggering reading from a 162-centimeter athlete.

“It’s a tough result for such a small person,” Siirtola laughs himself.

Siirtola, 22, has stealthily risen to challenge the top names in the Finnish women’s hurdles Annimari Kortetta, Nooralotta Nezir, Reetta Hursketta and Lotta Harala.

At last summer’s Finnish championships, Siirtola was still clearly behind the pace of the quartet. He was Fifth in the 100m fence final.

In the Finnish Championship halls in February, Siirtola authenticated his first adult championship with 60 meters. However, the other top competitors did not compete in Jyväskylä for various reasons.

“During the hall season, we’ve had a little less than a pop when something always happens to someone,” says Siirtola, who will be competing for the first time this weekend in the adult championships in the European Championships in Poland.

Korte is already training for the full summer season in Tenerife. Hurske interrupted the reign. The troubled Harala didn’t even start it. Neziri, on the other hand, has improved SE twice by 60 meters and is aiming for a hall medal on the way in Poland.

I moved the goal is to get to the semifinals in Torun Hall. With a time of 8.12 seconds, he is ranked 24th in European statistics.

“Exactly what the first value representation hits. The place in the European Championships was not even surprising. The first place of value representation is a really big deal and an achievement for a young athlete, ”says Siirtola.

The best time and record of the season was set in mid-February in the Łódź Hall in Poland. In Łódź, Siirtola borrowed Kortte’s Adidas running suit, which he uses in international competitions when he is not wearing a Finnish uniform.

“I could have gone to an international race with my company [Helsingin Kisa-Veikot] in the outfit, but there is usually a tendency to wear a sponsor outfit, which I unfortunately do not have. Fortunately, Annimari came to the rescue. ”

Until a few years ago, Siirtola had a hard time imagining him running in the same races with the role model of his youth, Nezir.

Fast hunter Anni Siirtola is training at the Myllypuro Sports Mill in Helsinki.­

Fast hunter Anni Siirtola is training at the Myllypuro Sports Mill in Helsinki.­

It first happened at the Kaleva Games in Oulu in 2016. Neziri won and Siirtola was last in the final.

“I remember being terribly excited before running in the callroom.”

At least for its genes, the colony has the substance for the top of the hurdles. Mum Anna (os Big eye) won two Championship gold medals in the 400-meter real in the early 1990s. In Finland’s all-time statistics, he is sixth with a time of 56.76. Last summer, the Finnish championship would have been won by far.

Father Timo Siirtola was twice in bronze in the Finnish Championship halls in the 60-meter fences also in the early 1990s. Outdoors in the 110-meter fence, he was twice fourth at his best in the Kaleva Games. In the country’s all-time stats, his record of 14.00 seconds is enough for 21st place.

Now the father acts as the coach of his daughter. Last autumn, a harp runner from Lahti also joined the Siirtola coaching team Viivi Avikainen. Coincidence or not, but Avikainen and Siirtola’s record in the 100-meter fences is the same: 13.32.

“Mom always wonders how we get along so well with Dad after a month of training in Tenerife. Our chemistry works well, and Dad is good at listening, ”says Anni Siirtola.

He praises his parents for his sports career anyway.

“A big thank you to Mom and Dad for being able to play sports at the level I can. There will be good support and security at home. ”

In addition to playing sports, Anni Sirola is studying biology. The athlete is interested in how the body works.­

The family’s two younger daughters also play sports, the middle one swims and the youngest follows his big sister to the hurdles, which Anni started quite late at the age of 15.

Before athletics, he practiced gymnastics, his favorite sport was jumping. The basis for the effort can therefore be found there.

Gymnastics was left when Siirtola should have gone to the gymnastics team.

“I knew I would never have reached the top in gymnastics. I really liked gymnastics, but I didn’t train it so purposefully. In fencing, it took its own time to build the base and running routine. There is no running in gymnastics. ”

In a fence run The colony is attracted by the explosion of momentum and power, ie the return to effort. One would think that the Colony would be a good high jumper.

“Ehei, I can’t jump to height at all. It has to be done in a different direction than in hurdles. Good if I exceeded 150 cents. ”

On the website of Statistics Finland, the colony’s high jump record can be found at 153 cents. He has jumped 588 cents in length and amassed 4,428 points in the seven games. The statistics also show the result of puck throwing, 26 meters and 93 cents.

“The puck was nice, but I was too small for that. The match was tested in the fall when the season was over. ”

Interest rate restrictions During the week, Siirtola has trained for a week at Liikuntamylly in Myllypuro and on weekends in Espoo. The three-week closing period, beginning March 8, may close the halls.

“If the halls are closed, there is a bit of trouble and then the restrictions start to affect my life as well. So far I got off rather lightly. “

In addition to his internship, Siirtola is studying biology at the Open University.

“Surprisingly, the athlete is interested in biology and how the body works. It’s a little open to where I’m looking to study. ”

Before that, Siirtola wants to see how far the curds are enough in the hurdles.

At least it doesn’t stick to effort.

The women’s 60-meter preliminary rounds will run in the European Championships halls on Saturday, the semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

Myllypuro Sports Mill is like a second home for Anni Sirola.­