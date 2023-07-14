Athletics | Anni-Linnea Alanen’s illnesses have been exceptionally severe

Anni-Linnea Alanen aims for victory in the under-23 European Championships in Espoo. Alanen has become a top thrower after severe illnesses.

Half who has practiced javelin throwing all his life Anni-Linnea Alanen20, strong throwing arm stems from 11 years of baseball hobby.

“I was told that it would be worthwhile to go to the ball throwing competition. I went, and that’s how I ended up on the athletics fields,” says Alane about the beginning of her javelin career.

Long ball throwing arcs have since changed to long javelin arcs. At Pihtiputaa javelin carnival at the beginning of July, Alanen threw the fifth longest women’s javelin result of 62.45 in Finland.

Alanen broke the Finnish record for under-23-year-olds with the throw and took second place in the age group’s world statistics. In the first place in the statistics is the reigning women’s European champion Greece Elina Tzenggo with a result of 63.65.

Alanen’s father Marko Alanen was the coach of his daughter’s baseball team.

I lower according to the Keihä Carnival was a training competition for the under-23 EC competitions held in mid-July. Having coached Ala for a year and a half Martin Grandelli and it was decided not to prepare for the carnival race at all.

Pihtiputaa’s winning throw improved Alanen’s own record by a whopping 2.76 meters. Alanen knew to expect a long arc after opening the competition with a nearly 59-meter throw.

“I immediately got the feeling that today is a good day and I can reach 60 meters. Then I started throwing with a risk,” says Alanen.

The next four throws did not line up, but in the last throwing round, the momentum picked up to the end and Alanen was able to use his strong throwing hand. In addition, the spear started in a good position.

“Yes, the coach and I had known for a long time that such a 62-meter should be possible,” Alanen revealed.

Record throw rises to the top three in Alanen’s favorite sports career memories. However, Kärkipaikai has a particularly important memory from two years ago.

“Just on my late uncle’s birthday, I threw the then record in Vantaa. It was a really important day for me, it’s still my favorite memory,” says Alanen.

In the important competition in Vantaa, Alanen’s record was 57.11. Development has therefore come in two years at a furious pace of more than five meters. And more is expected.

“Not that [keihäskarnevaalien ennätys] it still hasn’t been a piece of cake,” stated Alanen.

Javelin throw the trophy cabinet of the top Finnish name already contains a bronze European Championship medal for the under-20s. From Espoo’s under-23 European Championships, Alanen wants to take home an even brighter championship medal to Vähäkyrö.

“Yes, that throw brought quite a lot of self-confidence, especially when it came right before the European Championships. Yes, I’m going to get gold from there”, said Alanen.

The plan in Espoo is to throw the first straight over the qualifying line in Friday’s qualifying. On Saturday, there will be light exercise before Sunday’s final, where Alanen will fight for the championship.

The goals of the season are by no means limited to the youth EC competitions. Alanen wants to win the Kaleva Championships and succeed at the adult WC level. The direct limit for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary at the end of August is 63.80. However, a place through the ranking should be released on the screens already given.

“At the moment, a place at the World Championships in Budapest seems likely, if no miracles happen. I’m aiming for the finals there,” says Alanen.

Alanen came close to breaking the 60-meter hurdle already on June 25 after throwing 59.69 in the European team championships.

I lower the road to record-breaking fitness has not been easy. Sports injuries belong to elite sports, but in recent years, health concerns have hit Alas right behind the shoulder.

“Of course, small injuries here and there, but not as significant as these three,” says Alanen.

Three years ago, Alase’s appendix burst, and due to surgery in the middle of the competition season, he was able to compete in only a few races in 2021. A year ago in the spring, Alase got mononucleosis as an aftereffect of the corona virus.

“My liver, spleen and lungs became inflamed. Was there still a kidney? It was a pretty violent disease,” recalls Alanen.

As the last major setback last fall, Alase underwent elbow surgery, which, according to the thrower, was repaired “this and that.” Alanen says that getting in top shape through difficulties feels good, even though it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been quite a lot of everything. A lot of work and sacrifices have been made. But you can’t get that kind of feeling anywhere else, like you get at the javelin carnival, for example,” says Alanen.

Spear Star wants to hunt for similar feelings in the future as well. Alanen, who aspires to a career as a professional athlete, dreams of adult competition medals. The first long-term goal is the Paris Olympics.

“Now I’m taking one more gap year, during which I’ll fully invest in the Olympics,” says Alanen.

Alanen graduated from high school last spring, after which he worked in an elementary school with a fixed-term contract for a year. Since then, Alanen has lived on the terms of sports. The plans are likely to start studies after the Olympic year.

“Sometime in the future I want to start a family. And get someone a nice job on top of that. That would be good,” says Alanen about her dreams after her sports career.

Anni-Linnea Alanen is one of the Finnish medal hopefuls of the European Junior Championships. Born on 11/11/2002 in Vähäkyrö, where he also currently lives

Represents Oulu Purintö

Ended up in javelin throwing through an 11-year hobby of baseball

Those close to you would describe it as open and helpful

In his spare time, he spends time with his family, friends and boyfriend

The women’s javelin throw qualification at the Espoo under-23 European Championships will take place on Friday, July 14. Qualifying group A will throw at 12:10 and group B at 13:20.