Athletics | Anni-Linnea Alanen raced as the medal favorite in the qualifying round

Anni-Linnea Alanen raced against the wind more than 60 meters in the javelin qualifying and Venla Pulkkanen cleared the height qualifying with a clear game. Both will fight for medals in Sunday’s finals.

Javelin throw the top name of the summer Anni-Linnea Alanen threw the second 60-meter throw of his career in the second throwing round of the EC qualification. 60.37 was enough for the overall qualifying results instead of second.

“The fast course surprised me in the first throw. I know that my condition is good, so I didn’t take pressure, even though the first throw was not successful”, commented Alanen.

The Vähäkyr thrower says that the qualifying throw brought self-confidence to Sunday’s final.

“Really good feeling thinking about the final. 60 meters with the basic throw is a good sign”, said Alanen.

In qualifying, we were thrown against the wind, which didn’t bother Ala. Pihtiputaa’s record throw of 62.45 was also born against the wind.

Another Finnish javelin woman will be seen in the final, when Emilia Karel threw his record 54.84 in the first qualifying group.

Venla Pulkkanen was convincing in the height qualification.

Women’s Finland in the high jump Venla Pulkanen cleared the qualification with a clean game and finished in shared first place. 181 centimeters was required for the final, which Pulkkanen easily exceeded.

Pulkkanen says he is ready for Sunday’s final, where the jumper expects an even competition.

“I got a good feeling. We’ll go for the same or even better in the final,” commented Pulkkanen.

Pulkkanen has improved his record in the current season by a whopping nine cents. Pulkkanen from Lahti is tied for fourth place in the EC championship ranking.

Although the competition summer includes several bigger competitions, such as the Chinese Universiade and the Kaleva Games held at the home stadium in Lahti, Pulkkanen says that the Espoo European Championships are the main goal of the season.