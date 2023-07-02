Athletics | Anni-Linnea Alanen raced a fierce javelin arc at Pihtiputaa

Javelin thrower Anni-Linne Alanen broke her new record of 62.45 meters on Sunday.

Oulu The aspiration Anni-Linnea Alanen threw 62.45 meters in the last round of Pihtiputaa javelin carnival.

The result is a record for a 20-year-old woman and Finland’s fifth best result of all time with a new javelin model.

The Finnish record for women in the sport turns 20 this year. Paula Huhtaniemi threw a 64.90 meter arc in August 2003.