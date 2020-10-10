Athletics Annemari Kiekara ran the Finnish champion for the 27th time, now it was the turn of the half marathon

Endurance runner Annemari Kiekaran preparations for the half marathon World Cup continue at a good pace. Kiekara won the road race at the Finnish Championships in Vantaa on Saturday during the half marathon on 1.14.01 and left Johanna Peiposen 49 seconds apart for silver.

Kiekara was five seconds behind the top time of the season in January. Earlier this month, he won a street race in Helsinki with a five-kilometer SE time of 16.28.

Kiekara has achieved as many as 27 Finnish Championship gold in his career.

“Johanna drew time at a brisk pace for those first three miles. Overall, the race felt good. I also welcome the fact that the foot seems to go better, “Kiekara said in the announcement and referred to the hamstring ailment, which raised its head in Kurikka cross-country race championship competitions.

“There were no sensations in my leg now, but I find that I might be using a little more of the right thigh.”

According to Kiekara, preparations for the World Half Marathon World Championship in Poland in a week’s time are on schedule.

The World Cup competition follows strict corona precautionary measures, which require the test to be taken in Finland. A new test is still waiting in Poland.

“I’ve been to a medical examination and koronatesti have been made. It was negative, ”Kiekara said.

Laura Manninen won the marathon at the Finnish championship in 2.42.43, which is the fifth best time of his career and the best result in three years. The Finnish championship was Manninen’s third marathon.

Manninen’s time is a Finnish record for 45-year-olds.

“It was pretty relaxed, except that the neck cramped. I kept a steady pace from the beginning, ”Manninen said.

Manninen has struggled with low hemoglobin levels and set off a little unsure.

“That weak hemoglobin makes it sort of not have maximum speed. It feels like you can’t get rid of yourself, ”Manninen said.

Jaakko Nieminen took the men’s marathon championship during 2.19.49. Jarkko Järvenpää was the fastest in the half marathon at 1.06.10.

Nieminen escaped the others from the beginning. In a race run of just over 10 miles, he overtook halfway in 1.08.44 and eventually squeezed his record in less than two hours and 20 minutes.

“The first round started at a good pace and the second went well. In the third, the journey started to weigh, but I just tried to relax the run and the end came well, ”Nieminen said in a press release.

Nieminen, 32, the previous record was 2.21.59 in the second year. He left the competition in Vantaa after the well-run summer training with confidence, but without target times.

“I tend not to look at times. I pull with emotion. It comes with what comes. Now, at the very end, I noticed that I have a chance to fall below 2.20, and I stepped up the pace, ”said Jyväskylä Field Athletes, who is studying to be a doctor in Riga.