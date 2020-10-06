Athletics Anne-Mari Hyryläinen, who climbed Mount Everest ,’s career as a marathon runner is over – a hospital visit revealed anemia

The coronavirus was one of the factors that led to career completion.

Marathoner Anne-Mari Hyryläinen his career as an international endurance runner is over. Hyryläinen, 42, talks about it at the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) website.

Hyryläinen was to finish at the top level after the Tokyo Olympic Marathon. However, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the races for a year and messed up plans.

The Saturday Finnish Championship marathon in Vantaa, which is planned to be the final competition of the career, will also not run.

“A month ago, I had a wound in my leg that became inflamed. I was in the hospital and received an antibiotic directly into a vein for four days. At the same time, all blood tests were taken, and it turned out that I had anemia, ”Hyryläinen says in an interview with SUL.

Hyryläinen represented Finland at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympics in 2015–2019.

The best marathon investment came off Qatar in 2019, when Hyryläinen was 19th. He was even the fifth best European in the race on the streets of Doha.

It has come to mind in particular the 2016 Olympic Marathon in Rio de Janeiro. Hyryläinen ran 51st in the race.

“Anyone can’t represent their country at the Olympics. You can’t buy a ticket for it, it’s a place to be earned, and it leaves an eternal stamp that you’re an Olympic athlete. ”

Hyryläinen, who lives in Dubai, says the jacket is so mentally and physically so empty that he no longer wanted to try to get a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Anne-Mari Hyryläinen at the top of Kilimanjaro in February 2017.­

Coronavirus According to Hyryläinen, was one of the factors that led to the end of his career. Hyryläinen practiced in Kenya when the country’s coronary situation worsened and borders were closed.

“I interrupted the training camp and came home with a month of lock down, meaning I couldn’t move or run there. The only thing I could do was exercise cycling inside. ”

Hyryläinen’s training has been running with pain since Doha. Now he turns his gaze to the old love of the mountains and the duties of a mountain guide.

Hyryläinen had time to climb to the top of Mount Everest before the career of a top athlete. In addition, he has conquered two other peaks that rise to more than 8,000 meters.