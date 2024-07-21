Athletics | An incredible trick at the European Championship that promises greatness – Ella Junnila glows: “I’m so proud of this dirt”

Athletics|Ella Mikkola finished fourth in the European Junior Championships. Just before the height final, the Finns promised not to jump on their own spikes.

Finland Ella Mikkola16, narrowly missed out on a medal at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.

Mikkola finished fourth with a result of 178, which was only one centimeter short of his own record. 181 was required for a medal and 184 for the European Championship.

What makes the performance particularly hard is that Mikkola was not allowed to jump on his own spikes in the height final.

“It was a really tough set mentally,” Mikkola tells SUL in the bulletin.

Mikkola was told right before the final that he can’t jump on his own spikes. The Tampere Pyrinnö jumper was lent Belgian spikes, which Mikkola tried for the first time in training jumps.

“That it actually went quite well compared to that. You really have to be satisfied with this.”

Finland team leader Leena Paldanius tells Sanoma that Mikkola’s spikes were randomly checked after qualifying on Thursday. The model was not found in the list of official shoes.

The Finnish team management only got the information an hour and a half before the final. The athlete himself continued to prepare for the competition without knowing about the situation.

Paldanius and Mikkola’s coach Laura Moisio hurriedly sent a message to the team leaders of other countries. The Estonian and Belgian jumpers promised to lend their spikes, which Paldanius rushed to the call room for Mikkola to try out.

“For young athletes who are still minors, this kind of close monitoring of the equipment is like snooping on adults,” says Paldanius.

“Fortunately, we got help, otherwise the inflexibility of the adults would have caused a big setback for the young promising athlete.”

Mikkolan namesake Ella Junnila admires his teammate’s performance in the stories section of Instagram.

“I am so proud of this dirt,” Junnila writes.

“Fantastic fourth place, with a great result. On top of all that, there are still loan spikes.”

Elloje’s club Tampere Pyrintö told about the eventful altitude race on Instagram.

“Emotions were on the surface after the race for a reason. Meeting Ella and coach Laura after the race was a moving moment,” reads the caption.

Young The European Championships culminate in Slovakia on Sunday.

Next year, the under-20 European Championship will be held in Tampere, where part of the current 17-year-old national team will also compete.

For example, Mikkola was born in 2007, which means he will be able to compete in front of his home crowd in August 2025.