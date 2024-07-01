Athletics|The American improved his own ME time.

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has set a new world record in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 50.65 seconds.

The paddler who set a new world record time in the US Olympic qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon secured his place at the Paris Olympics at the same time.

Second in Sunday’s race in Eugene came Anna Cockrell with a time of 52.64 and third Jasmine Jones with a time of 52.77.

With her top performance, McLaughlin-Levrone bettered her own previous world record time to win the world championships in Eugene in 2022. Her previous record time was 50.68.

McLaughlin-Levrone also holds the Olympic record for the 400m hurdles, which she will break in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. The 51.46 seconds that brought the gold medal was also the then world record time.

McLaughlin-Levrone returned to hurdles about a month ago after a break of almost two years. Last year, he did not compete in his parade trip citing a knee problem.