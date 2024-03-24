Athletics | An extraordinary success is predicted for Finland in Paris – and an equally bad disappointment

Athletics Weekly predicts that Finland will receive the highest number of points in Olympic athletics in almost 30 years.

Already Been involved in the world of athletics since the 1940s Athletics Weekly magazine has predicted how athletics at the Paris Olympics will turn out in the end.

AW evaluates the athletes who reach the top eight from all sports, and listed their order with their results.

For Finland's track and field athletes, the magazine promises success to an exceptionally large extent. Six Finns are expected to reach the top eight.

The last time Finland reached at least five points in Olympic athletics was 28 years ago in Atlanta.

Three years ago in Tokyo, among the Finnish track and field athletes, the pole vaulter won the points Wilma Murtohurdler Top Raitanen and a javelin thrower Lassi Etelätalo.

The only one medal AW, on the other hand, does not predict for Finland, i.e. according to the forecast, there would be no talk of a shocking success.

No medals would mean disappointment at least in the women's pole vault final. The Finns have had high expectations for that after Wilma Murro's EC gold in the second year.

According to the magazine, Murto would follow his record of 485 in Paris, but from rivals Katie Moon, Molly Caudery and Nina Kennedy would reach even better.

Murto said on Tuesday that a tear had been found in his Achilles tendon. However, it should not hinder the trip to Paris.

Finns for the traditional successful sport, i.e. the men's javelin, AW sets an unrealistically hard level.

by Oliver Helander sixth place is predicted. However, it is believed that he will throw almost 88 meters. Ranked eighth Keshorn Walcott too would throw another 87 meters according to the forecast.

Helander's predicted result of 87.96 would have taken Olympic gold in Tokyo and silver in Rio and London.