Athletics An exceptionally large team will leave Finland for the European Championships – Completed with six athletes

Finland the athletics team joined the European Championships with six athletes when the high jumpers were invited Ella Junnila and Daniel Kosonen, pole vaulters Wilma Murto and Urho Kujanpää, triple jumper Senni Salminen as well as a bullet pusher Senja Mäkitörmä.

Finland will head to the European Championships in Torun, Poland with a team of 19 athletes. European Championship medals will be fought on 5-7. March.

“A few more places were expected, but as many as half a dozen were received. The European team of 19 athletes is exceptionally large. It is also very positive news, ”is the top sports director of the Sports Federation Tuomo Salonen said in a statement.

Of the athletes now selected, Junnila and Salminen are among the top ten in European statistics. Junnila is in SE4 with 194 split fifth place and Salminen with 13.39 in tenth place.