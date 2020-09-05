Athletics An easy final half-hour winged Sifan Hassan to a world record

Sifan Hassan ran a women’s world record of 1,89930 meters in the Diamond League on Friday night in the Brussels Diamond League.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan ran a women’s world record of 18,930 meters on Friday night in the Diamond League in Brussels. The previous record was for Ethiopia Dire Tunen 18,517 meters from June 2008, but in Brussels not only Hassan but also Israel Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (18,571) exceeded the former ME result.

“I am very happy. At first I didn’t feel very good, but after 30 minutes, every minute was easy. I never thought I would run that far, ”Hassan said in a field interview and thanked the race organizers for organizing the rare hour run.

Men’s 1,500 meters in Norway Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the win with a time of 3.30.69. Spanish Jesus Gomez (3.34.64) was second and Kenyan Boaz Kiprugut (3.37.93) third.

The main sports of the evening’s Diamond League include men’s pole vault, for example. The men are also pinching an hour of track, which concludes the races in Brussels.