Saturday, July 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Amanda Kotaja won the World Championship gold

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Amanda Kotaja won the World Championship gold

Amanda Kotaja won the 100-meter race at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Finland Amanda Kotaja won gold in the women’s 100m track and field event in the final of the T54 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Kotaja’s time of 15.96 is a new competition record.

The world championship is Kotaja’s third at 100 meters.

Noemi Alphonse took silver in 16.05 and Tatyana McFadden bronze with a time of 16.11.

#Athletics #Amanda #Kotaja #won #World #Championship #gold

See also  Dare to "encirclement"? Experts debate Russian capture
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nagorno-Karabakh: thousands of protesters demand the reopening of the corridor to Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh: thousands of protesters demand the reopening of the corridor to Armenia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result