Athletics | Amanda Kotaja won the World Championship gold

Finland Amanda Kotaja won gold in the women’s 100m track and field event in the final of the T54 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Kotaja’s time of 15.96 is a new competition record.

The world championship is Kotaja’s third at 100 meters.

Noemi Alphonse took silver in 16.05 and Tatyana McFadden bronze with a time of 16.11.