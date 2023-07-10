Athletics | Amanda Kotaja tested ME in the spring – the test revealed the benefits of the technology change

Amanda Kotaja came within one hundredth of a second of ME in Switzerland. Behind the record swing, the winding position has been changed, where the knees are much lower than before.

Track winder Amanda Kotaja got his current summer off to a flying start at the end of May. Kotaja ran 100 meters in 15.36. My record improved by 0.26 seconds, and the world record was a mere hundredth of a second away.

The rush of ME time was a reward for long-term work. Kotaja’s previous record was eight years ago. Last year, breaking the record was already close once, but too strong a wind ruined the time’s record eligibility.

“I was terribly relieved that the record came and in an even better time than I could have imagined. It’s been quite a difficult few years. Sometimes it felt like I would never go that hard again. The last couple of years have created faith,” says Kotaja.

28 year old The background of Kotaja’s record-breaking streak is the changes made in the spring. Kotaja passed the Dutchman Arno Mulin for training, and the winding position was changed.

The changes have helped Kotaja to make better use of the power acquired over the years. It bears fruit.

“We brought our knees down a lot, probably ten centimeters could be close. That’s a really big change. Often even a cent can do a lot technically for rewinding, ten cents at a time is quite a transfer,” says Kotaja.

The changes were refined in Holland, where Kotaja traveled in March. The maximum power was not refined, because it was already at a sufficient level in Kotaja. Maintenance is enough.

But the test results reveal that the power is now more efficiently transferred to the winding speed than before.

“We have a test where there is a weight sled behind the reel chair, and we do a pull of a few tens of meters. Its result has improved, because the force is transmitted more quickly to the ring.”

Kotaja relies on the well-proven reeling chair purchased in 2018. Getting a new one should have been considered if the required changes had not been successful.

Even though the device is a central part of track winding, device development does not progress with such wild leaps that the chair should be replaced at a frequent pace.

“There are starting to be a lot of carbon fiber chairs. But whatever the manufacturer, and carbon fiber or aluminum frame, I don’t see that there is only one chair that can do it. Krje has very nice, very different chairs too.”

Amanda Kotaja competed earlier in the summer in Kuortane.

Kotaja competes this week in Paris in the World Championships. Rushing to the world record guarantees that Kotaja is a strong candidate for success.

“The early summer has gone so well that it brings confidence to these World Championships. The condition has been strong throughout the summer. It is unlikely to lose anything.”

Paris is not a suitable place to break the ME, because the track is not the fastest possible.

The track in Notwill, Switzerland, which brought Kotaja a record time, is ideal for track rollers. The surface is hard, and the winds are often favorable. During Kotaja’s record, the tailwind was 1.2 seconds per meter.

“For us, hard Mondo is the best platform. The harder the platform, the better. The Tokyo Paralympics had Mondo and a slightly more flexible sole, which was good for runners. It was good for us too, but not quite the best,” says Kotaja.

