Sunday, May 21, 2023
May 20, 2023
Athletics | Amanda Kotaja in wild spring condition: European record for a new number of seconds

Leo-Pekka Tähti also won in 200 meters.

Track winder Amanda Kotaja stated on Thursday that “it’s obviously in good shape” when he set a new European record in the T54 class 200 meters.

Instead of being in good shape, Kotaja even has a wild spring condition. He proved that on Saturday at the Swiss Open Championships in Arbon. The old European record was only allowed to expire for two days. Kotaja rolled the continent’s record in his own class to a new number of seconds at the same time, when he stopped the clocks at 27.93.

Thursday’s EE result of Kotaja, representing the Vampula Athletes, with 0.14 seconds.

“Thursday and Saturday were quite different races. Now the curve was very, very strong. You could see the headwind on the final straight,” Kotaja said in SUL’s press release, referring to the fact that during the race there was now a headwind of one meter per second.

“Today was warmer than Thursday. It is very important for me to get a result, Kotaja said.

Kotaja continued his record breaking 400 meters. Third place came with a new SE result of 55.35.

In the World Championships in Paris, Kotaja will participate in the 400 meters in addition to his bravura distance. 200 meters is not in the program of the World Championships.

So in strong spring condition for age Leo-Pekka Tähti took the men’s T54 class 200m victory with a time of 24.87.

The man from Pori Tarmo took second place in the world rankings. Thailand’s young go-getter Athiwat Paeng-Nuea has reeled in a time of 24.80 this season. It was Paeng-Nuea who ended the Star’s reign in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In his side event, Tähti finished eighth in 400 meters with a time of 47.58.

At the World Championships in Paris, Tähti races in 100, 400 and 800 meters. This summer’s performance in the 400 meters determines whether Tähti will participate in the 400 meters next year at the Paralympics in Paris.

According to the star, the track lap time should drop below 46 seconds this summer, so that the 400 meters should be considered for the Paralympics.

