Athletics | Allyson Felix shared shocking information about childbirth complications among black women

The world’s best sprinters are talking about the health crisis for black women giving birth on social media. “Tori’s death cannot and will not be in vain,” says Allyson Felix.

World who was crowned the fastest woman at the 2017 World Championships Tori Bowie’s the death highlighted social grievances in the United States. The running legend who won Olympic gold in the relay with Bowie Allyson Felix demands a change in his Instagram update that received a lot of attention.

“Three of us tried to give birth. Two of us almost died from complications. One of us died. We must, and we intend to do more,” writes Felix.

“Tori’s death cannot be and will not be in vain.”

32-year-old Bowie was found dead in his home at the beginning of May. USA Today reports the cause of death was childbirth complications. Bowie was eight months pregnant when she died.

Felix tells Time magazine in the writing that he himself had been close to death. She gave birth to her daughter by emergency caesarean section in 2018.

“I wasn’t sure if I would make it. Would I ever be able to hold my beloved daughter in my arms”, says Felix.

In addition to the relay in Rio, he won the Olympic gold in the long jump Tianna Madisonsurnamed Bartoletta, says that she also came close to death when giving birth at the 26th week of pregnancy.

“Black women have the highest mortality rate,” writes Madison on Instagram.

of the United States health authority CDC according to the study, black women are 2.6 times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women. A study by the University of Oxford puts this number at four. Felix says that no doctor ever told her about the complications, even though she, as a black woman, is more prone to them.

“This has to change, now,” Felix insists and emphasizes the importance of being aware of the problem.

Examples of childbirth complications for black female athletes can be found in other sports as well. of The New York Times including a tennis star Serena Williams suffered life-threatening complications while pregnant.

“The medical community has to do its part,” pleads Felix.

“Doctors really need to hear the pain of black women.”

Madison, on the other hand, demands a change in the racist structures of society in her Instagram update.

“It is not correct to say that the system is broken – because it is not. It does exactly what it was designed to do.”

Felix points out that if the health of Olympic winners is also at risk, the crisis of reproductive safety for blacks is real.

“This is America in 2023 and black women are still dying in childbirth. It’s absurd,” says Felix.