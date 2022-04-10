Athletics Alisa Vainio set a record at the Rotterdam Marathon: time was short of the World Cup limit

24 years old Alisa Vainio ran a record of 2.29.53 in the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday, the Finnish Athletics Association says in a press release.

The result came in seventh place, but it is just short of the result limit for the Eugene World Championships next July at 2.29.30.

Vainio, representing Lappeenranta Sportsmen, set off in Rotterdam at a promising pace in Finland. He missed halfway through 1.13.21, but after that the pace slowed down a bit, the press release states. The Finnish record is Ritva Lemmettinen in the name of 1995: 2.28.00.

Vainio improved his own record by 29 seconds. The previous record was just over a month and a half ago in Seville on 2.30.22.

Annemari Kiekara won the 45-year-old women’s series at 2.39.34. It is the second best marathon time of his long career. He has only run faster in the Boston Marathon 22 years ago, the press release said.

Kiekara broke Laura Mannisen The record of 45-year-old women in Finland. Manninen’s SE last year was two seconds weaker than Kiekara’s time.

Ethiopia won the women’s competition Haven Hailu on time 2.21.29. A drastic record improvement made the Netherlands Nienke Brinkman was second at 2.22.49. Born in Indonesia, Brinkman is a trail runner who only began his athletic career last year.

The men’s competition was won by the Netherlands Abdi Nageeye. The silver medalist of the Olympic Games decided the victory in the last tens of meters tightening. The winning time was 2.04.54. Ethiopia Leul Gebreselassie lost only a hundredth of a second in the paint camera comparison.