Athletics | Alisa Vainio improved her record quickly

Athletics|Alisa Vainio made a splash in Leppävaara.

Endurance runner Alisa Vainio broke his new record at 10,000 meters on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Vainio won the TUL open championships in Leppävaara with a time of 32:35.87 and improved his record from 2015 by 22.30 seconds.

Vainio practically ran the distance solo, as he came second in the race Nella Paronen lost to him by almost four minutes.

“For the first time, it was a good feeling on the track,” Vainio said in SUL’s press release.

In recent years, Vainio has mainly competed in road races. At the European Championships in Rome at the beginning of the month, he finished 27th in the half marathon.

Alisa Vainio competed in the EC-Rome half marathon.

Alder danger the race was Vainio’s first after Rome. He let it be understood that even tougher times can be expected from him in the near future.

“I haven’t achieved very successful performances on the track, but now I felt that this was going a little in that direction. There was still quite a lot of room left. I haven’t done much maximum endurance training yet. However, this was one step forward,” Vainio said in SUL’s press release.

The new record brought Vainio to seventh place in Finland’s all-time statistics. 10,000 meters SE is by Camilla Richardsson in May 2023 running 31.12.78.