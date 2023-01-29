Athletics | Alisa Vainio dramatically improved her record in Seville, even though at the end she ran on cobblestones

Vainio rose to second place in the all-time domestic statistics of the half marathon.

Alice Field flashed his fitness by running the Seville half-marathon in fourth place in his record time of 1.10.22. Vainio’s result on Sunday is the second best Finnish time of all time in the women’s half marathon.

Finland’s record is Annemari Kiekaran (nee Sandell) ran 25 years ago on 1.10.04. In Seville, Vainio improved his own record by two minutes.

The race started cold, only a couple of degrees, but as the race progressed the weather warmed up a bit.

“I was able to run up to 15 kilometers in a good group. Then the pace picked up and I couldn’t keep up. I haven’t been able to make enough bets yet to put myself in a tight spot. At the end there was still cobblestone, which was not easy to run on. However, I didn’t break,” 25-year-old Vainio commented in the Sports Federation’s press release.

For Vainio, the race was a preparatory exercise for the Seville marathon, which runs after mid-February.