Athletics | Alanen threw the EC bronze in the javelin with a weak result: “You have to be satisfied”

The deafening rain didn’t bother the Finn, who was happy with the prestigious medal.

Javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen entered the championship battle of the European youth home championships earlier this season after throwing 62.45 at the Pihtiputa javelin carnival. In the women’s javelin final of the under-23 European Athletics Championships in Espoo, the result was 56.67, which was enough for a bronze medal.

“The first throw was the only basically good throw. Otherwise, we had to apply with a step sign,” said Alanen.

According to Alanen, the body would have had a longer throw today. The goal was at least 60 meters, but the top result was watered down by a bad position of the spear. Even though the button success was exhausting, Alanen was satisfied with the medal.

“Of course, you have to be satisfied with the prize medal”, Alanen was happy.

The competition during the season at the Leppävaara stadium, the whirling wind was a nuisance for the throwers. In addition, the field was drenched by a torrential downpour, which Alanen was not at all worried about.

“Just refreshing,” stated Alanen and made the reporters around him laugh.

“You have to be able to throw in all weathers, you just have to learn from this.”

The European championship was taken by Greece, the pre-favorite of the competition Elina Tzenggo with a result of 60.73. In the javelin qualifying, Alanen threw the second 60-meter throw of his career, with which he would have won silver in the final. However, Alanen was not upset by the qualifying throw that was better than the final result.

“There’s nothing wrong with this,” said Alanen, referring to the prize medal he won.

Finally, Alanen praised the amazing atmosphere in the stadium, which gave the thrower more motivation for the competition.

“There has never been such a feeling as here,” said Alanen.

In the javelin final Finland ranked fifth Emilia Karel with a new record of 55.33.

“I’m kind of a thrower of the first pitch. It turned out to be a good result, as it almost always is,” said Karell.

According to Karelli, doing it after the record throw was an over-attempt, which is why it was difficult to get the javelin in a good position.

“The throw was very effective today. It was a bit sad that I didn’t improve”, said Karell.