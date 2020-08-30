No Result
Athletics Aituritähti Annimari Korte is on a break due to a thigh injury: no race in the Swedish national match

August 30, 2020
Quick hurdle runner Annimari Korte is left on a competitive break due to a thigh injury. He will not be running next weekend in Tampere in the traditional athletics match Finland-Sweden.

The competition break lasts for two weeks.

“I would have liked to compete in Tampere. I had already canceled the competitions around the national match, but when I went for a magnetic photo on Friday, a small rupture was found in the hind legs, ”Korte says in the press release.

He has had problems with the buttocks of his left leg throughout the summer. However, the rupture now observed is in the hind legs of the right foot.

“The hind leg of his right leg cramped in the doping test of the Turku Kaleva Games and again in the recent warm-up before the competition in Székesfehérvár, Hungary,” says Korte

His hopes are to continue the competition season in the fall of the Diamond League in Rome and Doha.

