Soon Reetta Hurskeen after a great golden run, a gruesome injury was seen in the European Championship arena in Istanbul.

Spanish runner Enrique Llopis fell in a very bad way after collapsing at the last fence in the men’s hurdles final. He hit his head with force on the surface of the running track.

When Llopis was left lying motionless on the surface of the track, a chilling silence descended on the stadium.

The medical staff quickly recognized the seriousness of the situation, rushed to the scene and placed a neck brace on Llopis.

Llopis was transported away from the scene protected by visual barriers.

Spanish newspaper Marcan by Llopis has already been transported to the hospital. According to Marca, he is conscious.

Visors were gathered around Llopis.

