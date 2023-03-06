Monday, March 6, 2023
Athletics | After Reetta Hurskee’s golden run, a severe injury occurred

March 6, 2023
in World Europe
Spanish runner Enrique Llopis was terribly injured in the men’s hurdles final.

Soon Reetta Hurskeen after a great golden run, a gruesome injury was seen in the European Championship arena in Istanbul.

Spanish runner Enrique Llopis fell in a very bad way after collapsing at the last fence in the men’s hurdles final. He hit his head with force on the surface of the running track.

Llopis bumped into a fence, fell and hit his head. Picture: MURAD SEZER / Reuters

When Llopis was left lying motionless on the surface of the track, a chilling silence descended on the stadium.

The medical staff quickly recognized the seriousness of the situation, rushed to the scene and placed a neck brace on Llopis.

Llopis was transported away from the scene protected by visual barriers.

Llopis was transported off the track. Picture: Ozan Kose/AFP

Spanish newspaper Marcan by Llopis has already been transported to the hospital. According to Marca, he is conscious.

Visors were gathered around Llopis. Picture: Ozan Kose/AFP

Read more: Reetta Hurske won by far the European Hallmaster: “I’m satisfied that I controlled my nerves”

Recommended

