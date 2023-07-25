Athletics | According to Maria Huntington, the decision to put her career on hiatus was the right one – she wonders about the ministry’s comments to Yle

Maria Huntington, who is taking a break from elite sports, took a stand in an interview given by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

A septuagenarian Mary Huntington26, said on July 20 that he was exhausted from top sports.

Huntington announced on Instagram that he will be taking an indefinite break from sports. During the break, he hopes to regain his inner fire for the sport.

“Athletes have been instilled with the mentality that you always have to keep going. It was hard to admit to myself that I couldn’t do it,” Huntington commented to HS.

If it was hard to admit it to yourself, it was even harder to tell others.

“People close to me reacted so well that I was encouraged to say it publicly,” says Huntington.

Huntington last competed on June 7 in the long jump. In the heptathlon, his previous start was in Götzis at the end of May, where the job ended with a suspension in the first event.

“In those competitions, I noticed that I wasn’t getting what I used to from the sport,” says Huntington.

“The competition felt forced, and I didn’t enjoy it.”

The difficult decision has felt right. Huntington says that taking a break was the only right solution, so that commitment to top sports at the level it requires would still be possible someday.

Huntington’s according to the flood of positive messages and the lack of negative reviews has surprised. When telling the matter publicly, he was afraid that the decision would not be understood. Instead of criticism, many have told Huntington that they can identify with the situation.

Being able to spend time with loved ones is important to Huntington. In addition, it means a lot to her to be “just Maria” without the athlete prefix.

“There is no constant pressure. As an athlete, you have to be constantly on standby,” says Huntington.

Even he himself does not yet know when the final decision on the continuation of his career will be made.

“The whole idea of ​​this thing is that I want to take a breather for a while. I need time and space to make a decision.”

Many like top athletes, Huntington usually does not comment on media writing, but yesterday Monday he took a stand on Instagram against Yle, who handled the athlete’s grant to the article.

Huntington feels that the article implied that he would not have reported the break and the grant to the ministry or in general handled things as he should have.

“In the eyes of the ministry, the notification made by Huntington is comparable to quitting, and the practice is basically the same as for an athlete who quits,” said the ministry’s chief inspector Kari Niemi-Nikkola To Yle.

“I felt like they were trying to give me a greedy image. In reality, it was that I didn’t even know where to report the matter. I had not been given any guidelines from the ministry,” says Huntington.

“In that sense, I think it was a bit inappropriate that it was given first [opetus- ja kulttuuriministeriöstä] interview to the press, and I was not contacted.”

For low-income youth according to Huntington, who works for charity, he has always tried to act correctly in subsidy decisions.

“For me personally, this was a topic that I refuse to take lightly.”

Huntington had already decided last autumn that he was not going to apply for a grant from the Ministry of Sports and Education, because he felt that other young people needed it more.

However, he was urged several times to consider the matter and apply for a grant. According to Huntington, he was not the only athlete similarly persuaded to apply for a scholarship.

“That’s why it seemed even more absurd that such an interview had been given on the subject,” he says.

Huntington was awarded a grant of 10,000 euros in February. The requirement of the scholarship is that the athlete is seen to have at least point-scoring potential at the value competition level.

Huntington would be seventh in the world statistics this season with his seven-match point record of 6339 in 2019. In Finland, he is the fourth best scorer of all time, only 65 points A Swedish fairy tale After SE.