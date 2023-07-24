Athletics | Aaro Davidila became a sensation in Finnish athletics with one jump: “It was such a bounce”

Wednesday July 19, 2023 will still be the most turning-point night for the triple jumper even years from now Aaro Davidilan23, career.

Before that, he was known well only by the inner circle of athletics, after that day his name is still often the subject of interest in the whole of Finland.

A young man, about whom the general public knew nothing in advance – not a single medal from the Kaleva Games – jumped at the Lappeenranta GP Games with all his jumps over 16 meters. At best 16.83.

My record was improved at once by a whopping 42 cents. The result is the sixth best in European statistics this season. At the same time, it also broke the score limit for next summer’s European Championships in Rome (16.80).

“It was the kind of bounce that I didn’t expect myself. Below was a tougher training period of a couple of weeks, the goal was just to get one good race before the Kaleva races, which are the main goal of the season,” says Davidila.

Jos this result came without hesitation, can even the magical 17 meter limit be broken in a little over a week at the Kaleva Games in Lahti?

“You could think so. It wouldn’t take more than a good matchbox to measure each leap, but let’s take it easy. Every centimeter further in those dimensions requires complete success”, Davidila exclaims.

Davidila has been running on athletics fields since she was a child.

General athletes are known not to organize parties in the middle of the season, but the great success of Lappeenranta caused a small exception to the pattern.

“It felt so good that we went for one beer Topias Koukkulan drinking with after the race”, Davidila reveals.

Davidila’s tall and slim body is as if she was created to be a triple jumper.

“Family burden [lajista innostuneet vanhemmat] that’s why I’ve been running on athletics fields since I was very young. I quickly noticed that the jumping sports – long, high and triple jump – fascinate me the most,” says Davidila.

Physically the talented boy also played football in his hometown Rovaniemi at FC Lynx when he was young.

“Futs was always a clear second sport. I started focusing entirely on athletics when I was 15 years old.”

Davidila has jumped 199 centimeters at her best, the long jump record is 711.

“The triple jump was selected as my main sport at the age of 17, when I jumped almost 15 meters.”

Davidila likes challenges. He has the ability to make a long-term effort to learn. In the triple jump, he has always been fascinated by the duration, diversity and difficulty of the performance.

“There are many stages in the sport where you have to succeed, but there is also an opportunity to make mistakes. If the run to the plank and the first jump are successful, they are still not enough. You have to succeed in hitting the button in the other two jumps as well. This challenge fascinated me already at a young age and still excites me.”

For many years, Davidila’s profit development was steadily slow. For the first time, 16 meters (16.03) was exceeded only in the 2022 hall season.

“However, the stress injury of the ankle hindered training after that. When I mostly got back in shape in the early summer, my hamstring popped. Last year’s only competition was the Paavo Nurmi Games (15.42)”, Davidila recounts her adversity.

Injuries during the recovery leave there was also time to think about the future.

Girlfriend Janette Kortelainen had already started studies in Helsinki in 2020. Davidila wondered if she could find a place to study in the capital region, so that she could spend more time with her loved one in addition to playing sports.

He found an interesting education at Aalto University and he moved to Helsinki last fall.

“I am studying to become a Master of Science in Information Technology at a reduced pace. In time, you should graduate as some kind of software developer in the IT sector.”

Aaro Davidila and Janette Kortelainen are studying in Helsinki.

Helsinki turned out to be a great option for sports as well.

“Here you can train in top conditions both in winter and summer. All possible support services needed in sports are also easily available.”

Coached Davidilaa in Rovaniemi from the age of 11 Markku Halonen did the training programs until the beginning of the year, which in the end of Helsinki Mikael Inkeroinen supervised.

“With a good understanding of the coaches, after the hall period, Mikael also took the main responsibility for planning training. I have liked our cooperation very much. As a former SM-level triple jumper, he knows how to give good advice when he understands from his own experience how a jumper feels at any given time,” praises Davidila.

“ No triple jumper survives without pain in his career. You just have to learn to live with them. That’s why the sport is only suitable for the few and the chosen ones.

The tape measure at the summer games confirms the functionality of the cooperation. Davidila’s results have stabilized over 16 meters. The limit has already been exceeded four times: 16.04, 16.25, 16.41, 16.83.

“After the hall season, when a heel injury prevented jumping, we consciously did a two-month strength period. The punch seemed to stick well to my body. I’ve done strength training before, but not in the same way.”

Another essential change has taken place in side training.

“I have received good and effective programs for restorative training and injury-preventing muscle maintenance,” Davidila feels.

A triple jump has often been described as the species of the patient and the suffering.

“The expression is completely true. No triple jumper survives without pain in his career. You just have to learn to live with them. That’s why the sport is only suitable for the few and the chosen ones”, confirms Mikael Inkeroinen.

During the cooperation of more than half a year, he has enthusiastically followed Davidila’s work.

“Even if sometimes it hurts or a single workout doesn’t go as planned, the smile doesn’t disappear from Aaron’s lips. He is completely in tune with the demands of the sport. He doesn’t seek quick profits, but knows how to think about development in the long term.”

Coach Mikael Inkeroinen tells Davidila the possibility of a gold medal at the Kaleva Games next week.

Inkeroinen has already helped Davidila become a better triple jumper than herself.

“My own record was 15.98, my best achievements are two SM silvers. Let’s see if in the Kaleva Games Aaro would also pass in the glory of a medal”, predicts Inkeroinen.

Up to this day, Davidila’s playing sports has mainly been done with the help of her parents’ purse, study support and a few loyal supporters.

After Wednesday’s spectacular event, the situation may change. A bright, lively and positive young man would be suitable as a marketing face for almost any company.

If Davidila stays healthy, there may be more surprising success internationally as well. With his result on Wednesday, he would have finished fourth in last year’s European Championships.

A year from now in Rome, Davidila can very well fight even for an EC medal.