Athletics | A surprising result – the orienteer ran Finland’s top time at 10,000 meters

Athletics|Tuomas Heikkilä took the top time from Mika Kotiranna.

Lahten in the 10,000 meters race, which was run in the evening lighting at the stadium on Saturday, a surprise was seen at the end of the athletics season, when the orienteer Tuomas Heikkilä broke the domestic top time of the season by running his record of 29.18.21.

Heikkilä got better Mika Kotiranta the season’s top time of 7.26 seconds. Heikkilä broke his own record from three years ago with a difference of one minute and 16.98 seconds.

In the summer, Heikkilä won the World Championship silver in the sprint relay in his main sport in orienteering. He also has EC medals on his account.

Won the women’s decathlon Emma Ranta, and the other was 41 years old Anne Rajaniemi. Both broke the 36-minute limit for the first time in 35.40.71 and 35.43.01.