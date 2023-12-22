Athletics | A study on insulting messages at the World Cup was published – X is by far the worst offensive channel

World Athletics published an investigation into offensive messages sent to athletes during the World Championships in Budapest.

In summer During the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, a total of 258 insulting messages were sent to athletes seen at the Games on social media channels, according to a study by World Athletics (WA), the International Association of Athletics Federations. WA publicly results of the study on Friday.

90 percent of the abusive messages detected were sent on the messaging service X, formerly Twitter.

35 percent of the insults were racist, and the number of racist messages increased by 14 percent compared to messages during the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships. 16 percent of the offensive messages were sexual or sexist.

In the study, almost 450,000 messages were reviewed, which were targeted at a total of 1,344 athletes.

47 athletes received offensive messages. WA reported that no less than 44 percent of all abusive messages were directed at two athletes. They were not named in the study.

Almost half, or 46 percent, of all the athletes who were targeted by insulting messages were from the United States.

of WA CEO by Jon Ridgeon according to which athletes should not have to endure insults as an inevitable consequence of being involved in social media platforms.

“We are the number one Olympic sport, and it is our duty to protect our athletes, both on and off the field. Now that the Olympic year is coming, and at the same time, even more attention [urheilijoita kohtaan]we want to talk to these platforms to get better protections for our athletes,” Ridgeon said in the release.