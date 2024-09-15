Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | A special scene in the Diamond League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | A special scene in the Diamond League final
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet was superior in the Diamond League final, despite having to face a peculiar incident.

Athletics The Diamond League came to an end on Saturday in Brussels, but not without a special incident. This is reported by SVT, among others.

Kenya’s recent Olympic champion in the women’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters Beatrice Chebet was, as expected, superior at 5,000 meters, even though he found himself in a surprising situation in the middle of the race.

Chebet had already gone his own way in the race, and there were a good 1,100 meters to the finish line, when his journey took a surprising turn.

Chebet ran in the first curve where the men’s high jump competition was going. Apparently, the cameraman filming that race entered the running track directly in front of Chebet without noticing the runner at all.

Chebet crashed into the cameraman’s back, and he dropped his camera on the track. Chebet was able to continue his journey despite the collision.

“He didn’t see me coming. I felt a little pain, but I decided to continue the competition”, commented Chebet for NRK.

Chebet won at the end of the race with a new track record of 14:09.82, which broke the previous one by nine seconds. His best result of the season is 14:09.52.

“I just want to say that I am so grateful for a great season. It has been a wonderful year, a double championship in Paris and now the Diamond League title. I’m celebrating this with my family”, commented Chebet after the race.

#Athletics #special #scene #Diamond #League #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian military showed the “road of death” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Russian military showed the "road of death" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]