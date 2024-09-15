Athletics | A special scene in the Diamond League final

Athletics|Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet was superior in the Diamond League final, despite having to face a peculiar incident.

Athletics The Diamond League came to an end on Saturday in Brussels, but not without a special incident. This is reported by SVT, among others.

Kenya’s recent Olympic champion in the women’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters Beatrice Chebet was, as expected, superior at 5,000 meters, even though he found himself in a surprising situation in the middle of the race.

Chebet had already gone his own way in the race, and there were a good 1,100 meters to the finish line, when his journey took a surprising turn.

Chebet ran in the first curve where the men’s high jump competition was going. Apparently, the cameraman filming that race entered the running track directly in front of Chebet without noticing the runner at all.

Chebet crashed into the cameraman’s back, and he dropped his camera on the track. Chebet was able to continue his journey despite the collision.

“He didn’t see me coming. I felt a little pain, but I decided to continue the competition”, commented Chebet for NRK.

Chebet won at the end of the race with a new track record of 14:09.82, which broke the previous one by nine seconds. His best result of the season is 14:09.52.

“I just want to say that I am so grateful for a great season. It has been a wonderful year, a double championship in Paris and now the Diamond League title. I’m celebrating this with my family”, commented Chebet after the race.