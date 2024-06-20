Athletics | A setback for Nooralotta Neziri’s Olympic dreams

Athletics|The Olympic dream rests on one competition.

Fencers Nooralotta Neziri and Lotta Harala are not at the starting line at the Midsummer Games in Kuortanene on Saturday, according to the press release of the race organizer.

Unlike foreknowledge, neither Elina Lampelaa not seen in the women’s pole vault.

Missing out is a hard blow to Nezir’s Olympic dreams.

The 31-year-old paddler has quite a broken season behind him, and a place at the Paris Olympics would require decent quotations before the Olympic ranking is locked at the end of June.

Now Neziri’s last screen place will be the Kaleva Games, which will be contested in Vaasa on the last weekend of June.

For now eight Finnish track and field athletes have crossed the Olympic limit in their sport and secured a place in the competition.

About the women of Aturi Reetta Hurske will most likely make it to the Olympics and Haralak is barely inside the Olympic ranking.